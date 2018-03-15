20 employees suspended for unauthorised absence

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

DODA: Twenty government employees of various departments of district Doda have been placed under suspension for unauthorised absence from duty, an official handout issued on Wednesday said.

The District Development Commissioner, Doda, Bhawani Rakwal carried out surprise checks of various offices and institutions in district Doda and found 20 employees absent.

During visit, DDC found the offices of Agriculture Extension Officer (AEO), Bhagwah, Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (VAS), Animal Husbandry Department Bhagwah, Tehsil Supply Officer (TSO), FCS&CA, Bhagwah, VAS, Sheep Husbandry Office, Bhagwah and Horticulture Development Officer, Bhagwah, AEE, Irrigation and Flood Control Bhalla at 11:30 AM Incharge Government Sub Centre Binola, Chiralla, Incharge Sub Centre Bajja, Chiralla and Incharge Government ISM Dispensary AYUSH Bajja, Chiralla locked.

The team also found Shalinder Singh, Saqib Nisar and Tanveer Ahmed, AEA, Agriculture Extension Office Bhalla; Sandeep Kumar, Teacher, Government Higher Secondary School Chiralla; Dev Raj, Headmaster, Zaina Begum, Orderly and Piyar Singh, Orderly, GHS Puneja, Chiralla; Intkhab Alam andSunil Kumar, Teachers, Middle School Bajja; Sangeeta Devi, FMPHW-NHM and Duni Chand, Sweeper, Government Sub Centre Poneja, Chiralla absent from duties. DDC placed all the aforesaid officers under suspension.