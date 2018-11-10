2 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Pulwama

Share Share 0 Share 0

Srinagar: Two unidentified terrorists were killed Saturday in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Tikken area of Pulwama in south Kashmir after receiving a specific information about the presence of militants there, they said.

As the forces were conducting the searches, the terrorists fired upon them. The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter in which two terrorists were killed, a police official said.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists are being ascertained, he said, adding that some incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from the site of the encounter. (PTI)