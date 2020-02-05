2 terrorists killed, 1 CRPF jawan martyred in gunbattle outside Srinagar

Srinagar: Two terrorists were killed and a CRPF jawan was martyred in a gunbattle in Shalteng area outside Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.
The encounter began after the terrorists opened fire on security forces, officials said.
The security forces retaliated, killing the terrorists, they added. (PTI)
