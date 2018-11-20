2 soldiers injured in Pak shelling, firing from small arms; schools along LoC in Jammu region shut

Share Share 0 Share 0

Jammu: Two soldiers were injured after Pakistani troops fired mortar shells and from small arms on areas along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch and Rajouri districts, prompting authorities to close schools in some places.

Pakistani troops resorted to mortar shelling and fired from small arms on places in Poonch sector’s Figwar and Malti areas. One shell also landed in Poonch town, officials said.

One army man suffered injuries and was hospitalised, they said.

In another incident in Laam belt of Rajouri district’s Nowshera sector, a soldier was injured in sniper fire from across the border, the officials said, adding that he has been hospitalised.

Following the ceasefire violations, schools in several places along the LoC were shut for the day, they said.

These include schools in Degwar, Ajote, Malti and Karmara areas, they said.(PTI)