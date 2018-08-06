2 peddlers arrested in Jammu

Jammu: Two alleged drug peddlers were arrested with heroin worth crores in Jammu and Kashmir today, police said.
Acting on a tip off, police intercepted the two men from Bathindi area here and recovered a large quantity of heroin worth crores of rupees, a police officer told PTI.
Both of them have been arrested and a case has been registered, he said.
Reports have said at least 50-kg of heroin were recovered. However, the officer said the consignment was being weighed. (PTI)
