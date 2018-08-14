2 Pakistani soldiers killed by Indian Army in J-K’s Kupwara

Srinagar: Two Pakistani troopers were killed by the Indian Army in response to ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said here today.
Indian troops carried out operations last night after the ceasefire violations.
“In retaliatory action to unprovoked ceasefire violations and repeated attempts to facilitate infiltration by Pakistan Army in Tangdhar sector, own troops carried out calibrated operations last night in which two Pakistani soldiers were killed,” Srinagar-based defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Triple talaq against Indian Constitution: Shabana Azmi
I have always run away from labels, says Akshay Kumar
Your child can also be a victim of mental health issue!
ASTROLOGY: WEEKLY PREDICTION 12tH –– 18TH AUGUST 2018
Travis Scott gifts Kylie Jenner Rolls Royce for 21st birthday
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper