2 OGWs of terrorists arrested in Sopore

STATE TIMES NEWS Srinagar: Security forces arrested two suspected overground workers of terrorists in Baramulla district of Kashmir on Thursday, officials said. The suspects were arrested during a search of vehicles by Army and CRPF personnel at a checkpoint in Sopore town, the officials said, adding, two hand-grenades were seized from them. The suspects have been handed over to police for questioning and further legal action.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
No respect for writers in Bollywood: ‘Aamis’ director Bhaskar Hazarika
UNICEF ropes in Ayushmann Khurrana to raise voice against child sexual abuse
IFFI announces films for Open Air Screenings
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit cast vote
Polluted air is costing our lives: Dr Sushil
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper