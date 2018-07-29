2 mortar shells recovered in Jammu, defused

Share Share 0 Share 0

Jammu: The Border Security Force (BSF) troops averted a major tragedy by defusing two mortar shells found in a border hamlet in Jammu district, officials said today.

A farmer stumbled upon the shells in Channa village in Bishnah tehsil of the district last evening and immediately informed the BSF, they added.

Troops of the border guarding force reached the site and defused the shells safely, the official said further.

On July 27, a person died and six others were injured when a mortar shell exploded in Jabowal in Jammu’s Arnia sector. (PTI)