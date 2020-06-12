2 LeT operatives held in Punjab; weapons meant for terror attacks in Kashmir seized

Suspected terrorist, 3 LeT ultra associates held in Valley

STATE TIMES NEWS

Chandigarh/SRINAGAR : The Punjab Police on Thursday said it foiled a major attempt to smuggle arms and ammunition into Kashmir to carry out terror attacks there with the arrest of two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives.

Ten hand grenades, along with one AK-47 rifle with two magazines and 60 live cartridges were seized from the two, identified as Aamir Hussain Wani (26) and Wasim Hassan Wani (27), both residents of Shopian, the police said.

“The duo, actively involved in transporting automatic weapons and hand grenades from Punjab to the Kashmir Valley, were nabbed by the Pathankot police, which intercepted a truck bearing J-K registration at a ‘naka’ on the Amritsar-Jammu highway,” Punjab Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta said in a statement here.

Gupta said the search of the truck led to the recovery of the weapons and ammunition and the accused, during preliminary investigation, revealed that they had been directed to collect the weapons consignment from Punjab by Ishfaq Ahmed Dar alias Bashir Ahmed Khan, a former J-K constable.

Gupta said as per disclosures made by the two arrested LeT operatives, the weapons were to be delivered to Dar for carrying out terror attacks in the Kashmir Valley.

Currently an active terrorist of LeT in the Kashmir valley, Dar had absconded in 2017, he said.

During questioning, the duo further disclosed that they had collected the consignment from two unknown persons early Thursday morning at a pre-arranged location on Maqboolpura-Vallah road near the vegetable market in Amritsar.

They had then concealed the consignment in the truck, which they had brought ostensibly for the purpose of loading vegetables and fruits from the mandi in Amritsar, the DGP said.

Wani revealed that on his earlier trips to Punjab in his truck, he had collected more than Rs 20 lakh of hawala money at the behest of his handlers – Ishfaq Ahmed Dar and Rameez Raja, who is currently lodged in a jail in J-K for his involvement in terror activities.

Wani disclosed that during previous trips to Amritsar, he had ferried two armed Hizbul Mujahideen and LeT terrorists from Punjab to the Valley. Incidentally, both of them are now dead.

Wani identified them as Hizbul Mujahideen’s Saddam Ahmed Paddar, and Jasim Ahmed Shah, both residents of Pulwama.

Paddar was picked up with a pistol from near Verka in Amritsar, while Shah was picked up from a Kashmiri hotel near Gurdaspur Bypass, Batala with an AK-47 and grenade in his possession.

The DGP said a case under relevant sections of the Arms Act, Explosive Substances Amendment Act 2001 and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967 has been registered at Sadar police station in Pathankot.

Further investigations are on to unravel this network of Lashkar-e-Taiba and their operations in Punjab, in coordination with the J-K police, said the DGP.

According to Gupta, the arrest of Wani and Wasim had corroborated recent intelligence inputs, indicating that Pakistan’s ISI has been pushing weapons consignments and infiltrating terrorists from across the border into Punjab, and further to Kashmir valley for carrying out terror activities.

Earlier, on April 25, the Punjab police had arrested another J-K based youth, namely Hilal Ahmed Wagay, who had come to collect drug money from Amritsar, on the instructions of slain Hizbul Mujahideen Commander Riyaz Ahmed Naikoo.

In that case also, Hilal had used a truck for ferrying the drug money.

Meanwhile, officials said in Srinagar that security forces have apprehended a suspected terrorist following a brief exchange of fire with ultras in Budgam.

A cordon and search operation was launched in Pathanpora area of Budgam in central Kashmir this morning after specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after terrorists fired upon a search party of the forces, who retaliated.

“One suspect was apprehended during the search operation. One Chinese pistol, one grenade, six AK magazines and 147 rounds were recovered,” an Army official said.

However, the officials did not specify whether the suspect was arrested from the encounter scene or from the general area cordoned off for the operation.

In a related development, police evening claimed to have busted a Pakistan-sponsored narco-terror module by arresting three Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist associates and confiscating 21 kg of heroin and Rs 1.34 crore in cash from their possession in the Handwara area of Kupwara district, officials said here.

“Acting on reliable information, the police in Handwara busted a narco-terror module sponsored by Pakistan and arrested three terrorist associates of the proscribed Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outift,” an official said.

The arrested persons were identified as Abdul Moomin Peer, Islam Ul Haq Peer and Syed Iftikhar Indrabi — all residents of Handwara — the officials said.

The incriminating recoveries from the trio included 21 kg of high-quality heroin, valued at around Rs 100 crore in the international market, Rs 1.34 crore in cash and a cash-counting machine, they added.

Other members of the module were also identified and efforts were on to arrest them, the officials said.

“The module was in close contact with Pakistan-based terror handlers and involved in the drug trade. It was financially assisting active terrorists of the LeT. The recoveries have exposed the inter-connections between drug dealers and terrorists,” an official said.

A case under the relevant sections of law was registered at the Handwara police station, the officials said, adding that a special investigation team (SIT) was formed for an in-depth probe into links between militant outfits, radical elements, smugglers and other anti-national elements.