2 killed, 8 injured in mishaps

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A girl among two persons was killed while 8 others injured in twin mishaps at Khour and Bathindi on Tuesday.

As per the details, a matador (JK02Q-1956) which was on its way to Khour from Battal was hit by a tipper near Pahariwala resulting into death of one person on the spot while eight others got injured. The deceased has been identified as Bishamber Dass, son of Kripa Ram while injured identified as Samitri Devi, Raja, Suresh Sharma, Hans Raj, Harbans Lal, Arti Devi, Anil Sharma and Sudesh Kumar were shifted to hospital for treatment

Meanwhile, Shabana, daughter of Aftab, resident of Channi Rama was hit by a car near Sunjwan as a result she got injured and was shifted to hospital where doctors declared her as brought dead. Police has registered both the cases and started investigation.