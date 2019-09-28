2 J&K deaf judokas, coach in Indian team for Asia Pacific

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: Two promising deaf Judo players from the State and their coach have been made part of the India contingent heading for 9th Asia Pacific Deaf Games to be held at Hong Kong from November 1 to 12.

Part of the 44 athletes, selected players Vishal Khajuria (66-66 kg) belongs to Jammu while Nabeed Ahmed Dar (66-73 kg) hails from Kulgam district of Kashmir Province. Their coach, who has been selected as official, Suraj Bhan Singh serves with J&K State Sports Council (JKSSC) and presently posted at Regional Coaching Centre, MA Stadium, Jammu.

Sponsored by the Government of India, the Indian contingent is taking part in the event under the banner of All India Sports Council of the Deaf.

These players have been selected considering their performance at the VI National Deaf Junior and Sub-Junior Sports Championships and XXIII National Deaf Senior Sports Championship held at Chennai in January last.

While Vishal is a five time gold medalist National level, Nabeed has won four gold in same level of competition but in different weight category.

The judokas are getting training under the guidance of J&K State Sports Council (JKSSC) Judo coach, Suraj Bhan Singh and in recognition to his services, this senior coach has been made part of the contingent by the J&K Deaf Sports Association.