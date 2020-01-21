2 JeM terrorists killed in an encounter in Khrew in Srinagar outskirts. One Indian Army jawan and one SPO of J&K Police have also lost their lives during the encounter.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Depression like any other illness and treatable: Deepika Padukone
Bachchan-Hashmi’s ‘Chehre’ to now release on July 17
Will not apologise for remark on Periyar rally: Rajinikanth
Vijay Deverakonda begins filming for his next
Car mishap: Shabana Azmi ‘stable’, FIR lodged against driver
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper