2 jawans injured in firing in Poonch

Jammu: Two Army jawans have been injured in firing under suspicious circumstances along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district today, a police official said.

The incident happened in the forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tarkundi belt.

“It is being reported to us that it was due to an accidental fire,” the official said, adding more information was awaited.

The injured jawans have been admitted to a hospital, he said. (PTI)