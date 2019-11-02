2 held with poppy straw

State times news JAMMU: Police on Friday detained two drug peddlers and recovered 18 kg poppy straw from their possession. As per the details, Bathindi Police on a tip off raided at suspected location and nabbed two persons with 18 kg poppy straw. The accused have been identified as Arfan Ahmed and Mujahir Shah.
