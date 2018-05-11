2 held for preparation of fake gun licences in Jammu

Jammu: Police arrested today two persons for allegedly preparing fake gun licences at their shop in the outskirts of Jammu.
Over 450 gun licenses have been seized from Vinod and Raju, police said.
“An investigation has been launched into the licences seized from the duo,” a police officer said, adding that a case under relevant section has been registered against them. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Zaira Wasim reveals her struggle with depression, contemplates break from everything
SC dismisses plea for independent probe into Sridevi’s death
Kangana, Deepika shine at the Cannes red carpet
Jitendra releases ‘Indian Guidelines for Diabetes Management’
Shah Rukh, Salman’s dance at Sonam Kapoor’s reception goes viral
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper