2 held for manufacturing illicit liquor in J&K

Jammu: Police have arrested two persons for allegedly manufacturing illicit liquor in Jammu and Kashmir’s two districts.
Acting on a tip-off, the police raided a place in Rajbagh belt of Kathua district today and arrested Daleep Kumar, a police officer said.
Another person was arrested in Nowshera belt of Rajouri district last evening, the official said.
The manufacturing facilities were destroyed and the liquor have been seized, he added. (PTI)
