2 held with 224 intoxicating capsules

SUNDERBANI: Police on Saturday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 224 intoxicating capsules from their possession.
As per the details, Rajouri Police led by SHO Police Station Dharmsal Darshan Singh along with IC PP Teryath SI Sajid Iqbal during intervening night intercepted two drug peddlers namely Surinder Kumar son of Mani Ram resident of Thangriote Sunderbani and Uttam Singh son of Anchal Singh resident of Teryath and recovered 224 Psychotropic Capsules from their possession.
A case vide FIR No.05/2017 under section 8/21/22 NDPS Act was registered at Police Station Dharmsal.
