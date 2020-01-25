2 drug peddlers nabbed with contraband

STATE TIMES NEWS
SRINAGAR: Police on Friday
arrested two drug peddlers and seized contraband substance from their
possession.
Officers at a checkpoint established near Nowhatta Chowk
intercepted two persons riding on a motor cycle bearing registration number
JK15-5866 identified as Bashir Ahmad Dar and Mohammad Umar Dar, both residents
of Hakabara Sumbal.
During checking 400 gm of Charas was recovered from their
possession. They have been arrested and shifted to Police Station Nowhatta
where they remain in the custody.
Officers have also seized the motor cycle involved in the commission of
offence.
A case vide FIR No. 04/2020 under relevant sections of law
has been registered in police station Nowhatta Srinagar. Further investigation
into the matter is in progress.
