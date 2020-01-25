2 drug peddlers nabbed with contraband

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Police on Friday arrested two drug peddlers and seized contraband substance from their possession.

Officers at a checkpoint established near Nowhatta Chowk intercepted two persons riding on a motor cycle bearing registration number JK15-5866 identified as Bashir Ahmad Dar and Mohammad Umar Dar, both residents of Hakabara Sumbal.

During checking 400 gm of Charas was recovered from their possession. They have been arrested and shifted to Police Station Nowhatta where they remain in the custody. Officers have also seized the motor cycle involved in the commission of offence.

A case vide FIR No. 04/2020 under relevant sections of law has been registered in police station Nowhatta Srinagar. Further investigation into the matter is in progress.