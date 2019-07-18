2-day cultural festival begins at Mulbekh Kargil

STATE TIMES NEWS

KARGIL: Two-day colourful cultural festival organised by the Tourism Department Kargil in collaboration with Wakha Mulbekh Shargole Fokar Students Educational Forum started at Spring Dales Public School Mulbekh Kargil here on Wednesday.

Executive Councillor for Works Aga Syed Abbass Razvi was the Chief Guest on the occasion while Executive Councillor for Health Muhammad Ali Chandan was the Guest of Honour.

The objective of the cultural festival was to provide a platform to the youth of Shargole block to showcase their folk music and dance forms thereby paving a way for preservation and promotion of cultural heritage and promotion of cultural tourism in the region.

Razvi, while appreciating the initiative of the Tourism Department Kargil and Wakha Mulbekh Shargole Fokar Students Educational Forum for having to organize the cultural festival, said that the event will go a long way in introducing the youngsters to their folk traditions besides enlightening them about the importance of culture and traditions in the present era.

The EC said that LAHDC Kargil is committed to ensure the preservation and promotion of cultural ethos in the district and efforts would be made to hold such cultural events in all villages to promote cultural tourism.

He also hailed the initiative, personal efforts and dedication of the EC Health Muhammad Ali Chandan for organising this festival in Shargole block.