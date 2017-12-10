2 Chhattisgarh men among 3 drug peddlers held

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Three alleged drug peddlers, including two residents of Chhattisgarh, were arrested along with a large quantity of narcotic substance in Jammu and Samba Districts.

The Chhattisgarh residents were arrested after nine kg of narcotic substance was recovered from them during an operation at Paloura area of Janipur here, a police spokesman said. He said another drug peddler was arrested from Rakh Brotian area of Vijaypur in Samba and over 100 gm of cannabis was recovered from him.

Separate cases were filed against the arrested peddlers and further investigation is on, the spokesman said. The arrest and recovery was made by the team headed by SHO Janipur, SI Bimal Indu under the supervision of DySP Headquarters, Raj Paul Singh and SP City North, Dr. Vinod Kumar.