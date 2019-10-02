1st Test: India win toss, elect to bat

Viskhapatnam: India captain Virat Kohli opted to bat after winning the toss in the first Test against South Africa starting here on Wednesday.
India had named their playing XI on the eve of the match with Rohit Sharma in as an opener and Wriddhiman Saha back behind the stumps in place of Rishabh Pant.
South Africa are going into the match with five bowlers including three spinners — off-spinner Dane Piedt, left-arm spinners Keshav Maharaj and Senuran Muthusamy.
India: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (capt), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami
South Africa: Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Theunis de Bruyn, Faf du Plessis (captain), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Vernon Philander, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Piedt. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Playing James Bond has been a wonderful experience: Daniel Craig
Lata Mangeshkar makes Instagram debut
Aim to entertain with story relevant in today’s times: John on ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’
Life for me is about fears mashed with excitement: Hrithik Roshan
No one better than Dhoni to decide on retirement, says Sushant Singh Rajput
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper