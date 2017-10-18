1966 students’ agitation: JJSF concludes fast

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Three-day long fast observed by the activists of Jammu Joint Students Federation (JJSF) to pay tributes to the martyred students of 1966 agitation namely Gursharan Singh, Brij Mohan, Gulshan Handa and Subash Chander at Shaheedi Sathal, outside GGM Science College, concluded on Wednesday.

The three-day long fast was observed by Sunil Chouhan, Sulaksh Kotwal, Ritesh Choudhary and Pankaj Kerni.

The fast was ended today as K.S Sambyal, Joint Director, Agriculture Department in the presence of Zorawar Singh Jamwal, Chairman Team Jammu and Pushvinder Singh Manhas, President JJSF offered juice to them.

JJSF activists also performed special Pooja, during which all the present paid floral tributes to the martyrs.

Sambyal appreciated the role of JJSF for keeping student martyrs alive by organising such programme in their memory every year.

Zorawar Singh called upon the people of Jammu region especially youth of colleges and university to remain united under one platform to carry forward the struggle against discrimination with Jammu province.