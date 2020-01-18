19 police personnel deputed to SSF

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government deputed 19 police personnel to Special Security Force (SSF).

According to order issued by Home Department, the police personnel who have been deputed to SSF include Inspector Jatinder Singh, Sub Inspectors Rajesh Kumar and Jatinder Singh, Head Constable Chaman Lal, Selection Grade Constables Tariq Ahmad Dar, Ashwani Kumar, Sushil Kumar, Gulzar Ahmad, Sat Paul, Mohan Singh and Shabir Ahmad, Constables Ajay Gorkha and Yog Raj, Follower Cook Davinder Kumar, Followers Gh Nabi, Irshad Ahmad, Raj Kumar, Sohan Lal and Ravinder Nath.