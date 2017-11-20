19 injured in accidents in Jammu, Udhampur

Jammu: Nineteen persons have been injured in separate road accidents in Jammu and Udhampur districts, police said today.

A mini bus on its way from Samba to Jammu hit a divider and turned turtle on the highway at Kunjwani area late last night.

In the accident, 12 persons were injured and have been hospitalised, police said.

In another accident, a jeep skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Ramnagar area of Udhampur district, police said.

Seven persons were injured in the accident. (PTI)