19 injured in accidents in Jammu, Udhampur

Jammu: Nineteen persons have been injured in separate road accidents in Jammu and Udhampur districts, police said today.
A mini bus on its way from Samba to Jammu hit a divider and turned turtle on the highway at Kunjwani area late last night.
In the accident, 12 persons were injured and have been hospitalised, police said.
In another accident, a jeep skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Ramnagar area of Udhampur district, police said.
Seven persons were injured in the accident. (PTI)
