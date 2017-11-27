19 injured as mini-bus turns turtle

STATE TIMES NEWS
SAMBA: At least 19 people were injured when a mini-bus skidded off the highway and turned turtle in Samba District, police said on Monday.
The passengers of the mini-bus were returning to Jammu from a pilgrimage in Punjab late last night, they said.
The driver of the mini-bus lost control over it in a bid to save a car, which was coming from the opposite direction, from a head-on collision near Samba town, the police said.
The injured were admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu, they said.
