19 injured as mini-bus turns turtle

SAMBA: At least 19 people were injured when a mini-bus skidded off the highway and turned turtle in Samba District, police said on Monday.

The passengers of the mini-bus were returning to Jammu from a pilgrimage in Punjab late last night, they said.

The driver of the mini-bus lost control over it in a bid to save a car, which was coming from the opposite direction, from a head-on collision near Samba town, the police said.

The injured were admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu, they said.