19 injured as mini bus falls into gorge

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: Atleast 19 passengers were injured when a minibus overturned and fell into the gorge near village Sarna of Samba.

According to the report, the incident happened today afternoon in Samba-Sarna road near village Teri under the jurisdiction of Police Station Samba, when a minibus (JK21- 5863) coming from Sarna to Samba fell into gorge near village as driver lost control over it. In the accident, 19 passengers including some school children got injured. The driver and conductor of the minibus fled from the spot.

On receiving the information, the villagers immediately reached the spot, started rescue operation and shifted the injured to District Hospital Samba in different vehicles from where after first aid doctors referred six injured to Government Medical College and Hospital Jammu for specialised treatment while rest of the injured were under treatment in District Hospital Samba.

The injured have been identified as Rajeshwar Singh son of Kartar Singh resident of Gurha Salathia, Ritu Devi wife of Amarjeet resident of Budhwal Samba, Shotu Sharma daughter of Bishamber Dass resident of Sarna, Mamta Devi daughter of Bahdur Ram resident of Balode, Prinka Devi wife of Kuldeep Sharma Markoli Samba, Raj Kumar son of Bola Ram resident of Barian Colony Samba, Rekha Devi daughter of Sradari Lal resident of Daruie, Raj Kumar son of Prem Nath resident of New Plot Jammu, Pooja Devi daughter of Ved Chand resident of Daruie Samba, Suram Chand son of Mangat Ram resident of Nangal Samba, Ansh son of Amarjeet resident of Budhwal, Nitan son of Raj Kumar resident of Bara Daghore Samba, Romesh Chand son of Veerwal resident of Bari Brahmana, Viaso Devi wife of Raj Kumar resident of Bara Daghore, Krish son of Daljeet Kumar resident of Nagal Samba, Neelam Devi wife of Vijay Kumar resident of Sarna, Shankuntla Devi wife of Tilak Raj resident of Nanak Chak Samba and Prachi Devi daughter of Sikender Singh resident of Dhora Samba. Police has taken cognisance in the matter and started investigation.

Meanwhile Ex MLA Samba Dr DK Manyal , ASP Samba Faisal Qureshi, Ex MLA Samb Yash Pal Kundal and the President of Youth Federation Samba Bhanu Partap Singh also visited the District Hospital Samba and enquired about the health of the injured.

Few days ago the STATE TIMES published a report regarding overloading and rash driving of the matadors but the traffic police failed to act on it due to which the overloading menace is still prevailing and awaiting more mis-happenings.