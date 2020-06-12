19 doctors transferred

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government on Thursday transferred 19 doctors.

“Nineteen Medical Officers who are awaiting orders of adjustment at Directorate of Health Services, Jammu/Kashmir are hereby posted with immediate effect,” reads the order issued by Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department.

As per order in Kashmir division, Dr. Maria Wani, MD Radiology has been posted at SDH Sopore; Dr. Malik Faizan Abbas, MD Radiology at DH Shopian; Dr. Zahid Qayoom, MD Radiology at SDH Kupwara; Dr. Junaid AItaf, MD Medicine at DH Shopian; Dr. Ashaq Hussain Bhat, MS Ophthalmology at SPH Kupwara; Dr. Rifat Amin, MD Gynae. & Obst at PHC Marhama, Bijbehara; Dr. Mohd Rafi Mir, MD Medicine at SDH Sopore; Dr. Basharat Qayoom Dar, MD Medicine at DH Shopian; Dr. Rafaqat Hussain Khatana, MD Medicine at PHC Awoora Sallar; Dr. Syed Rouf Tahir, Diploma Orthopaedics at SDH Bijbehara; Dr. Rahat Abas, MD Gynae, & Obst at SDH Kupwara; Dr. Imran Hamid, MD Radiology at DH Kulgam; Dr. Ajaz Mohiudin, MD Radiology at DH Pulwama; Dr. Naiem Ahmad Bhat, DNB Paediatrics at SDH Kupwara; Dr. Sabia Rashid, MD Gynae at SDH Sopore.

In Jammu division, Dr. Sandeep Verma, MS Orthopaedics has been posted at CHC Nowshera; Dr. Anuradha Badyal, DMRD at DH Kishtwar; Dr. Saba Musharaf, MD Gynae at CHC Mendhar; and Dr. Mohd Aamir Suhail, DMRD at PHC Arnas.