19 dead in fighting between Myanmar army, rebels: military

Yangon: Clashes between Myanmar’s military and an ethnic armed group have killed at least 19 people in remote northern Shan state, sources told Agencies, as fighting in the country’s borderlands intensifies.
“Nineteen [people] were killed in fighting,” a military source confirmed, adding that two dozen had been injured. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Bollywood returns to Bhadarwah with ‘Ghalib’
Zaira Wasim reveals her struggle with depression, contemplates break from everything
SC dismisses plea for independent probe into Sridevi’s death
Kangana, Deepika shine at the Cannes red carpet
Jitendra releases ‘Indian Guidelines for Diabetes Management’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper