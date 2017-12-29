18th Academic Council Meet of SKUAST-Jammu convened

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The 18th Meet of Academic Council of SKUAST-Jammu was convened at the Main Campus, Chatha under the chairmanship of Prof Pradeep Kumar Sharma, Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-Jammu.

At the commencement of the meet, Dr Dileep Kachroo, Registrar, SKUAST-J and Member Secretary of the Academic Council of SKUAST-Jammu, welcomed the chairman and other members and non member invitees.

The Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-Jammu as a Chairman of the Academic committee made a remark that teaching is the primary objective of the University for developing the technically competent manpower. He congratulated all the faculty members for their hard work, dedication and zeal due to which the university won laurels at the national level and rated at rank 10 among all State Agricultural Universities of the country. He emphasized that university has taken various steps for strengthening teaching, research and extension.

Dr Dileep Kachroo presented 45 agenda items related to improvement of the overall academic programme of the university. Dr. M.H Wani, Registrar, SKUAST-Kashmir were the expert member.

Dr T.S Ganai, Director Education, Dr J.P Sharma, Director Research, Dr Deepak Kher, Director Planning and Monitoring, Dr K.S Risam, Director Extension, Dr D.P Abrol, Dean, FoA, Dr M.M.S Zamma, Dean F.V.Sc. and A.H, Dr S.A Mallick, Dean F.B.Sc., Dr R.K Arora, Assoc Director Extension, Head of Divisions participated in the meeting.

Dr Ganai, Director Education extended the vote of thanks.