1,838 bunkers out of 3,141 completed in Rajouri; DDC reviews progress

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: District Development Commissioner, Rajouri, Mohammad Nazir Sheikh today chaired a meeting of the concerned officers to review the progress regarding the construction of bunkers under the execution of RDD and PWD in the district.

The meeting was attended by Superintending Engineer PWD PC Tanoch, Assistant Commissioner Development Sushil Khajuria, Executive Engineer PWD Nowshera, Pervaiz Ahmed and concerned Block Development officers.

Regarding the bunker construction under RDD, it was informed during the meeting that out of 1892 bunkers including 1745 individual and 147 community bunkers, 306 are at foundation level, 216 at superstructure level, 220 at slab level and 1066 stand completed. It was further informed that there are 84 bunkers on which works could not be started due to forest clearance.

Regarding bunker construction by PWD in Rajouri division, the concerned officer said that out of 133 bunkers including 61 individual and 72 community bunkers, 86 bunkers stand completed including 38 individual and 48 community bunkers.

The DDC sought a detailed report about the status of border bunker construction from the Block Development Officers who in turn briefed the chair about the progress of work being executed in their respective blocks.

While taking review of the bunker construction by PWD in Nowshera division, the concerned officer informed that out of 1116 bunkers including 1000 individual and 116 community bunkers 686 bunkers including 638 individual and 48 community bunkers stand completed.

The DDC asked the concerned officers to work with devotion and added zeal and complete the works within already set deadlines. He also urged them to maintain quality while executing work on these bunkers.