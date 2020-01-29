18 SPOs engaged in GRP Katra

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Eighteen Special Police Officers (SPOs) have been engaged in Government Railway Police (GRP) Katra.

“As recommended by board vide its proceeding issued under endorsement No. Rlys/KATRA/ESTT/SPO/2019/161 dated January 3, 2019 and subsequent approval accorded by the J&K Police Hqrs, Jammu, vide letter No. GB/M-51/2017/5529 dated January 25, 2020, eighteen candidates who have applied for the post of SPOs and qualified the Physical Endurance Test (PET) are hereby selected for their engagement as Special Police Officers (SPOs) in GRP Katra subject to clearance of verification of character and antecedence,” reads the order issued by Ranjit Singh Sambyal, Senior Superintendent of Police, Railways Katra.

“The selection is purely on temporarily basis and this shall have no claim for permanent absorption. The competent authority shall reserve the right to terminate the engagement at any time without notice. Selection list is prepared purely on the basis of fulfillment of their eligibility criteria as laid down by MHA, GoI,” the order further stated.

Those who have been selected as SPOs include Rajat Singh, Devinder Kumar, Rohit Kumar Verma, Sanjay Sharma, Sandeep Singh, Rishabh Jamwal, Pankil Chib, Rajan Pathania, Janait Ali, Verinder Paul, Ravi Singh, Mohd Rafiq, Ankush Sharma, Riaz Ahmed, Somit Sharma, Mohd Jalil, Raj Singh and Lovekesh Singh.