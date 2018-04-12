18 Panchayats declared ODF in Poonch

STATE TIMES NEWS
POONCH: District Poonch has made a first beginning in its journey under Swachh Bharat Mission. Block Sathra, comprising of 10 Panchayats, is the first block in this hilly border district to achieve 100 per cent target by constructing 3,488 IHHLs declared ODF along with this eight more Panchayats have been declared ODF. This was informed by the District Development Commissioner Poonch, Mohammad Aijaz Asad,in a function organised today at DC Office complex in Poonch. DDC congratulated the people of block Sathra and also the officials who remained dedicated to meet this uphill task. Keeping a focus on the targets 18 Panchayats have been declared ODF. District Poonch had not declared any Panchayat ODF till date.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Bollywood demands justice in Unnao, Kathua rape cases
Threats to kin after my tweets on ban on Pak actors scared me: Anurag
Implantation of world’s smallest pacemaker in Super Speciality Hospital
Kabir talks about religion and humanity
Russell Crowe is officially divorced from Danielle Spencer
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper