18 killed as fire breaks out at hotel in China

Beijing: At least 18 people were killed and 19 others injured after a fire broke out at a hotel earlier today in northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province.
The fire started at 4:36 am at Beilong Hot Spring Leisure Hotel in Songbei district in the city and was put out at 7:50 am, according to Global Times.
During the search, firemen cleared the area twice and the injured were admitted to a hospital, it said.
The Ministry of Emergency Management has urged all-out efforts in the rescue and investigation, and sent a work team to Harbin to guide the site work, the daily said.
The rescue work is underway, it said, adding that the cause of the fire is not known. (PTI)
