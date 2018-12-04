18 associates of terrorists arrested, three modules busted in Kashmir

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: In well coordinated anti-terror operations across the Kashmir Valley, police on Monday arrested 18 associates of terrorists, including 10 in South Kashmir after busting modules of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

“Three terror modules were busted in Tral area of Awantipora, Khrew area of Pampore, Baramulla and Srinagar”, police told STATE TIMES.

In the back-drop of surge in terrorist attacks in Tral in which civilians and security forces were targeted, creating an atmosphere of panic and fear, a special team was constituted to investigate these cases and on the basis of material evidence collected, four persons identified as Younis Nabi Naik son of Ghulam Nabi Naik resident of Pinglish, Fayaz Ahmad Wani son of Ghulam Mohi-ud-din Wani resident of Reshipora, Riyaz Ahmad Ganaie son of Mohammad Ramzan Ganaie resident of Nigeenpora and Bilal Ahmad Rather son of Ghulam Rasool resident of Hafoo Nigeenpora were taken into custody, a police spokesman said.

Investigation into the cases revealed their complicity in the terror attacks carried out in Tral area of South Kashmir.

Another terror module was busted in Khrew area of Pampore in which six associates of proscribed terror outfit JeM, identified as Javaid Ahmad Parray son of Mohammad Shaban resident of Bethan Khrew, Yasir Bashir Wani son of Bashir Ahmad Wani resident of Babapora Khrew, Tahir Yousuf Lone son of Mohammad Yousuf Lone resident of Khrew, Rafiq Ahmad Bhat son of Ghulam Ahmad resident of Sharshali Khrew, Javaid Ahmad Khanday son of Ghulam Ahmad Khanday resident of Khrew and Imran Nazir son of Nazir Ahmad Najar resident of Mandakpaul Naimsaab Khrew were arrested on the basis of incriminating material recovered, the spokesman added.

Huge quantity of incriminating material was recovered from this terrorist module including gelatin sticks, detonators and material for making IEDs and grenades. All the incriminating material have been taken in case records to probe their complicity in other terrorism related crimes, he added.

Meanwhile, based on a credible input that a “criminal conspiracy” had been hatched by some associates of terrorists to snatch weapons from on duty police personnel, Baramulla Police detained eight terrorist accomplices from Baramulla, Tangmarg and Srinagar areas, police said, adding that case FIR No. 102/2018 under Section 18, 38 UA (P) Act was registered in Police Station Tangmarg and further investigations were initiated in the matter.