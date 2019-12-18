179 selections approved for 5 new GMCs

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board conducted its 158th Board meeting under the chairmanship of JKSSB chairman Bashir Ahmad Dar at central office, Sehkari Bhawan, Bahu Plaza, here on Tuesday.

Meeting was attended by the Members of the Board, Controller of Examination JKSSB, Special Secretary (Legal), Secretary JKSSB, Under Secretaries and other staff members of the Board.

During the meeting, Board approved selections of 179 number of posts (including 175 posts of five new Govt. Medical Colleges under various items such as item No. 002 (Public Health Nurse), 029 (Nursing and paramedical Staff/Technical Assistant/ Technician) & 031 (Vocational Counsellor/Medical Social Worker) under Notification No. 01 of 2019, 02 of 2019, 03 of 2019, 04 of 2019 & 05 of 2019 and 04 posts of Junior Pharmacist (H&ME department), District Cadre Samba, under Item no. 140, 01 of 2016 and Physical Education Teacher (Technical Education department), District cadre Samba, under Item no. 141, 01 of 2016 and uploaded the selection lists on the official website of JKSSB i.e jkssb.nic.in for the information of candidates