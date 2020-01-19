178 BMCs to prepare People’s Biodiversity Register

STATE TIMES NEWS

KULGAM: District Development Commissioner, Kulgam, Showkat Aijaz Bhat, chaired Biodiversity Management Committee (BMC) meet at Conference Hall, Mini-Secretariat, here on Saturday.

The DPO informed the meeting that the committees have been formulated in 178 panchayats of the district. The DDC highlighted the role of BMCs for preservation of ecology and environment in the district.

The committee discussed preparation of Peoples Biodiversity Register and the concerned departments were directed to extend their support to the committees. The meeting was attended by ADC, DFO, CAHO, BDO’s, Sarpanchs, Panchs and other concerned. The DPO also organized Fit India Cyclothon Event which witnessed huge participation.