178 BMCs to prepare People’s Biodiversity Register

STATE TIMES NEWS KULGAM: District Development Commissioner, Kulgam, Showkat Aijaz Bhat, chaired Biodiversity Management Committee (BMC) meet at Conference Hall, Mini-Secretariat, here on Saturday. The DPO informed the meeting that the committees have been formulated in 178 panchayats of the district. The DDC highlighted the role of BMCs for preservation of ecology and environment in the district. The committee discussed preparation of Peoples Biodiversity Register and the concerned departments were directed to extend their support to the committees. The meeting was attended by ADC, DFO, CAHO, BDO’s, Sarpanchs, Panchs and other concerned. The DPO also organized Fit India Cyclothon Event which witnessed huge participation.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Shabana Azmi injured in accident
Shraddha Kapoor excited to be working with Ranbir Kapoor in her next
Naseeruddin Shah, Manisha Koirala and more to star in Netflix film ‘Freedom’
Varun Dhawan’s ‘Mr Lele’ to release on January 1, 2021
Awareness on heartcare should be priority in rural areas: Dr Sushil
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper