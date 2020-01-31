17 Senior Asstts promoted

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government on Thursday promoted 17 Senior Assistants of J&K (Subordinate) Service as Head Assistants.

“As recommended by the Departmental Promotion Committee, sanction is hereby accorded to the promotion of 17 Senior Assistants of the J&K Secretariat (Subordinate) Service as Head Assistants in the Pay Level-6B i.e (Rs. 35,600-1,12,800) against the available vacancies on regular basis,” reads the order issued by General Administration Department. Those who have been promoted as Head Assistants include Yasmeen Jan, Naval Kishore, Mushtaq Ahmad Beigh, Arshad Ahmad Bhat, Dev Jyoti, Ajay Kumar, Tariq Ahmad Bhat, Noor Hussan, Altaf Hussain Bhat, Nisar Hussain Tali, Fayaz Ahmad Bhat, Bhupinder Singh, Ashiq Hussain, Rifat Rasool, Dipinder Kour, Heena Mumtaz and Sonali.