17 more test coronavirus positive in J&K, cases rise to 92

7 patients’ subsequent test comes negative in Srinagar, 9 cured in Ladakh

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: 17 people tested positive for coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, taking the number of cases in the Union Territory to 92, according to a media bulletin issued by the government.

Of these three cases are from Jammu division and 14 from Kashmir while out of 92 positive cases, 86 are Active Positive, four have recovered and two are dead.

Till date 28,545 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance which include 10606 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 682 in Hospital Quarantine, 86 in hospital isolation and 12,795 under home surveillance. Besides, 4,376 persons have completed their 28 days surveillance period. So far 1,397 samples have been sent for testing of which 1,250 have tested as negative, and 55 reports are awaited.

A total of 34 hotspots have been identified in J&K. These include seven in Pulwama, five in Srinagar and four each in Bandipora and Budgam, two in Shopian and one each in Ganderbal and Baramulla in Kashmir division, and five in Rajouri, four in Jammu and one in Udhampur district of Jammu division.

In Srinagar, seven COVID-19 positive patients undergoing treatment at a hospital tested negative for coronavirus in a subsequent test, a senior doctor at Chest Diseases hospital said.

Dr Naveed Nazir Shah, head of the Chest Diseases hospital here, said another sample will be taken from these patients.

“Once the (fresh) tests are negative, the patients will be discharged after completing the mandatory quarantine period,” Shah said.

He said there were 19 coronavirus positive patients admitted at the hospital and some of them will be discharged soon after following proper protocol.

Meanwhile, nine of the 14 patients who had tested positive for coronavirus in Ladakh have been cured over the past 12 days, a senior government official said.

Commissioner Secretary (Health), Rigzin Samphel, in a tweet said, “2 (two) more positive cases turn negative, total cured = 9”

The Union Territory of Ladakh had recorded a total of 14 cases of coronavirus — 11 from Leh and three from Kargil districts — and announced full recovery of two of the patients on March 24, another one on March 29 and four others on Friday.

Tsering Sandup, deputy chairman, Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh, has directed the education department to explore ideas in ensuring proper use of the remaining lockdown days in providing a proper support learning system to students.

Sandup passed the direction during a meeting which was convened to review the compliance of the education department, Leh in implementing alternative plans to support the learning of students at home due to the closure of schools, an official spokesman said.

He said the meeting discussed the use of internet, television and devising plans for schools and villages which do not have internet and mobile connectivity.

“All the Zonal Education Officers and Principals of educational institutions have been directed to submit the detailed reports of school homework and assignments class-wise in writing to Hill Council in a couple of days positively,” he said.

The bulletin urged the general public to stay indoors, strictly implement social distancing measures, disclose recent travel history to COVID-19 affected countries and report any contact with positive cases voluntarily.

“People who are not suffering from medical conditions or having breathing difficulties may use the handmade reusable face cover, particularly when they step out of their house. These face covers could be made out of clean cloth available at home, which needs to be thoroughly cleaned and washed before a face cover is stitched/made. The face cover should be prepared in such a manner that it can cover the mouth and nose completely and can be tied over the face easily,” reads the advisory.

Advisory urged religious leaders not to allow and carry any social ceremony including solemnizing marriages at religious places that can defeat the purpose of social distancing and make people vulnerable for COVID-19.

Stressing to avoid unnecessary visit to hospitals, advisory said in case anyone develops fever, cough and difficulty in breathing, seek medical advice promptly. “People should call on Covid-19 helpline No.s so that they can be provided correct medical advice and directed to the right health facility, if needed.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their door steps by calling on toll free No. 108. Pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll free No. 102.

Similarly people can also call on toll free national helpline number 1075; J&K Covid-19 Helpline No.s 0191-2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581(For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health related queries on Novel Coronavirus Disease (Covid-19).