17 killed, 30 injured in powerful blast in Pak’s northwest

Peshawar: A powerful bomb blast ripped through a busy market outside a religious seminary in Pakistan’s restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday, killing at least 17 people and over 30 others, officials said.

The explosive material was planted in the Friday Market (Juma Bazar) in Aurakzai tribal district’s Kalaya area.

At least 17 people were killed while more than 30 others injured, Geo news quoted district administration officials as saying.

The blast occurred outside the door of a religious seminary, it said. (PTI)