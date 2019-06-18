17 injured in accident

State Times News JAMMU: At least 17 persons were injured in matador accident at R S Pura on Monday. As per the details, a matador which was on its way from Ramgarh to R S Pura hit a pole and turned turtle resulting into injuries to 17 passengers. The injured were shifted to hospital and were identified as Chanchala Devi, Kiran Choudhary, Sansaro Devi, Adhitya Choudhary, Priyanka, Kanta Devi, Shrishta Kumari, Krishna Devi, Poli Devi, Rani Devi, Shamo Devi, Janko Devi, Pushpa Devi, Parsino Devi, Jito Devi and Bachno Devi. Police has taken cognisance in the matter and started investigation.
