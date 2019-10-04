17 hand grenades recovered near LoC in Poonch

Jammu: Army and police personnel launched a joint search operation in border areas of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district and recovered 17 hand grenades on Friday, a senior police officer said.
A search operation was launched on specific information in Kharagali area of Loran border belt and a hideout was busted, he said.
Seventeen hand grenades were recovered, he said adding it appears they were 3-4 months old. (PTI)
