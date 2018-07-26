17 food establishments booked, samples lifted for testing

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A team comprising Assistant Commissioner, Food Safety Dr Parvesh Kumar and Food Safety Officers inspected various food establishments besides lifting samples for lab testing to ascertain the quality of food items.

The team booked 17 food establishments under unhygienic conditions and other contraventions of FSSA 2006.

Those who were Challaned included Arabian Food, Chinese Fast Food, Jafreen Food, Dayal Ice Cream at Channi Himmat, R.N.Food Grill Inn, G.N. Hospitalities (Moti Mahal), G.N. Hospitalities (Yo China) at Wave Mall, Jai Ambe Sweet Shop at Bakshi Nagar, Lawyer Canteen at High Court Complex, Canteen at District Court Lower Complex, Canteen New Lawyers Chamber at Janipur, Papa di Hatti at Residency Road.

Moreover, three samples of food items lifted from K.F.C Wave Mall, one from Barista Wave Mall, three from McDonald Residency Road, four from provisional stores at Nai Basti and three samples from milk shops at Channi Himmat which were sent to laboratory for testing. Besides, five drinking water samples of PHE Supply were lifted from different sources and sent to the Department of Microbiology, GMC for testing.