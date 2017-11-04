17 employees suspended for absence in Budgam

STATE TIMES NEWS

BUDGAM: Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Mohammad Haroon Malik on Friday suspended 17 employees for being unauthorizedly absent from their duties.

On the instructions of DDC Budgam, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Budgam, Mohammad Farooq Dar conducted a surprise visit of various offices located within the premises of DDC office complex and found 17 employees were absent from their duties without any authorization.

ADC immediately placed the absent employees under suspension and instructed all the other employees to remain present on their duties.