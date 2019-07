17 DySPs adjusted; 30 transferred

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Police Headquarters on Thursday adjusted 17 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs) and transferred 30 DySPs.

As per the order issued by Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh, DySPs Nazir Ahmad Dar has been posted as DySP STC Talwara; Farooq Hassan Mir as DySP PCR Srinagar; Maqbool Hussain as DySP Traffic Banihal; Anroop Sharma as DySP AC HG Udhampur; Sajad Ahmad Mir as DySP IR-1st Bn; Gh. Mohi-ud-Din as DySP CID CI Baramulla; Bashir Ahmad Wagay as DySP IR-10th Bn; Ritesh Sambyal as DySP JKAP-8th Bn; Abid Hussain Rafiqi as DySP IR-5th Bn; Imtiyaz Ahmed Nanda as DySPJKAP-12th Bn; Narinder Singh as DySP IR-7th Bn; Tahir Hussain as DySP SKPA Udhampur; Ashok Singh as DySP Crime Branch Jammu; Mohd Amin Malik as DySP IR-2nd Bn; Sunmati Gupta as DySP IR-24th Bn; Naresh Kumar as DySP GRP Railways Lines Katra and Manjit Singh posted as DySP IR-14th Bn.

Meanwhile, Anayat Ali Choudhary, IPS has been posted as ASP Hazratbal; Amran Farooq, SDPO Kothibagh has been transferred and posted as DySP PCR Srinagar; Deepak Digra, DySP Hqrs Samba has been transferred and posted as DySP PC Kathua; Syed Yasir Qadri, DySP PCR Sringar has been transferred and posted as SDPO Kothibagh; Ghulam Mohd Bhat, DySP JKAP-11th Bn has been transferred and posted as DySP Traffic City Srinagar; Musadiq Majid Basu, DySP PCR Srinagar has been transferred and posted as SDPO Zakura; Farhan Jehanzeb Naqash, DySP (A) CID Hqrs as SDPO Khanyar; Mumtaz Ali, DySP CID CI Jammu (JIC) has been transferred and posted as DySP DAR Reasi; Shwetambri Sharma, DySP Crime Branch Jammu has been transferred and posted as DySP IR-14th Bn; Mohd. Ameen Bhat, DySP Civil Defence Rajouri has been transferred and posted as DYSP PC Sopore; Sajad Ahmad Malik, SDPO Zakura has been transferred and posted as DySP (A) CID Hqrs; Aishaq Hussain Malik, DySP CID CI Baramulla has been transferred and posted as DySP DAR Leh; Satish Bhardwaj, DySP Principal CTI Jammu has been transferred and posted as SDPO Arnas; Pardeep Singh Sen, DySP Traffic NHW Banihal has been transferred and posted as DYSP P.C Hattipora Kulgam; Khalid Ashraf, DySP DAR Reasi has been transferred and posted as DYSP JKAP-4th Bn (Security); Mohd Hussain, DySP Civil Defence Kargil has been transferred and posted as DySP DAR Kargil; Vikram Singh, DySP PC Sopore has been transferred and posted as DySP SSG; R.K. Parihar, DySP PC Kathua has been transferred and posted as DySP PCR Jammu; Nawang Tsering, DySP DAR Kargil has been transferred and posted as DySP Civil Defence Kargil; Jeevan Kumar Sharma, DySP IR-7th Bn has been transferred and posted as DYSP Traffic Jammu; Ravinder Pal Singh, DySP HG Pulwama has been transferred and posted as SDPO Railways Baramulla; Ajay Kumar, DySP SKPA Udhampur has been transferred and posted as DySP IR-24th Bn; Suraj Singh, DySP DAR Leh has been transferred and posted as DYSP Traffic Kulgam; Ashok Kumar, SDPO Arnas has been transferred and posted as Principal CTI Jammu; Manzoor Ahmed, DySP SDRF 1st Bn has been transferred and posted as DySP Security Kashmir University; Raashid Khan, DySP SSG is transferred and posted as DYSP CID CI Jammu (JIC); Mohammad Shafi, DySP Traffic Kulgam has been transferred and posted as DySP Traffic Shopian-Pulwama; Zahoor Ahmad, DySP JKAP-3rd Bn has been transferred and posted as DYSP DAR Baramulla; Tilak Raj Bhardwaj, DySP IR-24th Bn has been transferred and posted as DySP Hqrs Samba and Tahir Kousar, DySP JKAP-3rd Bn (Security) has been transferred and posted as DySP IR-9th Bn against.