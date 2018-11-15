17 bovines rescued, smuggler flees

STATE TIMES NEWS
SAMBA: Police on Thursday foiled a bovine smuggling bid by rescuing 17 bovines, however smuggler managed to escape from the spot. According to a report, on an information Ghagwal Police laid a Naka at Tapyal intercepted a truck and during checking found it laden with 17 bovines which were rescued, however smuggler managed to escape from the spot. Police has registered a case and launched manhunt to nab the smuggler.
