17 bovines rescued, smuggler flees

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: Police on Thursday foiled a bovine smuggling bid by rescuing 17 bovines, however smuggler managed to escape from the spot. According to a report, on an information Ghagwal Police laid a Naka at Tapyal intercepted a truck and during checking found it laden with 17 bovines which were rescued, however smuggler managed to escape from the spot. Police has registered a case and launched manhunt to nab the smuggler.