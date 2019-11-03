164 recruits join Ladakh Scouts regiment

STATE TIMES NEWS

LEH: As many as 164 recruits, hailing from different parts of Ladakh, on Saturday were inducted into Army after completing a rigorous training programme, a defence spokesman said. An attestation parade for the induction of young soldiers into Ladakh Scouts regiment was held at Regimental Centre in Leh, he said.

The spokesman said the ceremony conducted in consonance with the highest traditions of the Army was reviewed by General Officer Commanding, Trishul Division, Major General Sanjiv Rai. It was attended by a spectrum of civil and military dignitaries, including war heroes of the regiment and parents of the recruits, he said, adding that young soldiers took oath in unison to serve the nation. Maj Gen Rai congratulated young soldiers for an impressive parade and urged them to devote their lives in service of the nation, the spokesman said.

The reviewing officer also exhorted them to continue to strive hard in pursuit of excellence in all spheres and take a solemn vow to uphold the sovereignty of the nation against all odds in the true spirit of army, he said.

Young riflemen who did exceedingly well during the training were awarded medals for their outstanding performance. Gaurav Padaks were presented to the proud parents whose wards joined the regiment as soldiers. It was indeed a proud moment for kin of these recruits who had arrived from far flung areas to witness the grand ceremony.