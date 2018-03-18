160 illegal domestic cylinders seized

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Srinagar police on Saturday recovered 160 domestic gas cylinders stored illegally in the residential area.

After receiving a specific information regarding illegal storage/dumping of domestic gas cylinders in the residential area of Hassan-Ul-Banant, Road Soura near Masjid Muslim, a police party of Police Station Soura comprising of SHO Soura Sheikh Adil headed by SDPO Hazratbal Rameez Rashid Bhat raided the location, police spokesman said.

During the raid, he said, 160 gas cylinders were recovered and subsequently seized.

A case FIR number 32/2018 under Section 285 RPC, 23 Petroleum Act has been registered in Police Station Soura and investigation is going on.