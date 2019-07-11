16 PWD JEs transferred

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Government on Wednesday transferred 16 Junior Engineers (Civil) of Public Works (R&B) Department.

According to order, the services of Shabir Husain Bhat, JE, Pahalgam Dev. Authority and Mohammad Shall Reshi, JE, J&K Sports Council Kashmir are placed at the disposal of Chief Engineer, PW(R&B) Kashmir for further posting. The services of Irshad Ahmad Naik, JE and T.R.Malgotra, JE are placed at the disposal of Chief Engineer, PW(R&B) Jammu; the services of Shambu Nath, JE, PW(R&B) Sub Division Batote are placed at the disposal of Secretary, Department of Rural Developmnt and Panchayati Raj; the services of Santosh Kumar, JE, Varun Kishore Sharma, JE, PW(R&B) Katra and Kunal KhulIar, JE REW are placed at the disposal of Secretary State Council, J&K; Tasaduq Hussain Dar, Police Housing Corporation has been recalled back and his services are placed at the disposal of Chief Engineer, PMGSY, Kashmir; Qazi Muneeb, JE, Estates Department has been recalled back and his services are placed at the disposal of Managing Director, Police Housing Corporation, J&K, Srinagar; Sham Lal, JE, J&K Sports Council has been recalled back and his services are placed at the disposal of Director, Anti Corruption Bureau, J&K; Mohd Younis Bhat, JE, Prisons Department has been recalled back and his services are placed at the disposal of Director, Estates Department ; Heena Mehraj, JE, REW has been recalled back and her services are placed at the disposal of Chief Engineer, PW(R&B) Kashmir; the services of Sourab Singh, JE, PW(R&B) Kathua are placed at the disposal of Chief Engineer, R&B, Jammu; Zeeshan Nabi, JE, REW has been recalled back and his services are placed at the disposal of Chief Engineer, PW(R&B) Kashmir and services of Waseem Ahmad , JE, R&B Kashmir are placed at the disposal of Director General, Prisons, J&K, Srinagar.