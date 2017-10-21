16 policemen killed in clashes with terrorists in Egypt

Cairo: At least 16 policemen, including 14 officers were killed and six others injured during clashes with terrorists in Egypt’s Giza city, officials said.

The policemen were killed in exchange of fire with the terrorists in el-Wahat desert in Giza yesterday, they said.

The police forces received information about a number of terrorists hiding in the desert area. Clashes erupted when they tried to arrest them and they exchanged fire.

The Ministry of Interior said in a statement late yesterday that a number of policemen were killed and injured, and some terrorists also died in the ensuing crossfire.

However, it did not clarify on the number of casualties on both sides.

Earlier reports said that 14 police officers were killed and eight others were injured during the clashes.

Terrorist attacks, mainly targeting police and military, increased after the ouster of former Islamist president Mohamed Morsi in 2013 by military following massive protests against his rule.

Hundreds of police and army personnel have been killed since then.

The military has launched security campaigns in Egypt’s restive North Sinai province, arrested suspects and demolished houses that belong to terrorists, including those facilitating tunnels leading to the Gaza Strip. (PTI)