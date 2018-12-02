16-member Karate team to participate in State, National Championships

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

LEH: Sixteen-member under-18 Karate team of Leh District mostly girls will participate in national and State Karate championship going to be held at Haryana and Jammu on December 9 and 21 respectively.

Headed by Karate Coach, Abdul Aziz, all the Karate players today met with Deputy Chairman Gyal P. Wangyal at Council Secretariat.

Wishing success to the team, Dy Chairman expressed hope that the team would excel in the tournament and will bring laurel to the district.

He also assured to provide all possible support from Council.