16-member Karate team to participate in State, National Championships

STATE TIMES NEWS
LEH: Sixteen-member under-18 Karate team of Leh District mostly girls will participate in national and State Karate championship going to be held at Haryana and Jammu on December 9 and 21 respectively.
Headed by Karate Coach, Abdul Aziz, all the Karate players today met with Deputy Chairman Gyal P. Wangyal at Council Secretariat.
Wishing success to the team, Dy Chairman expressed hope that the team would excel in the tournament and will bring laurel to the district.
He also assured to provide all possible support from Council.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Sara Ali Khan is going to make a big impact, says Soha
Bollywood gives opportunities to talented people, says Jassi Gill
Migraine –– Cause and Symptom; Prevention
ASTROLOGY: WEEKLY PREDICTIONS 25TH –– 01TH DECEMBER 2018
Actor politician Ambareesh passes away
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper